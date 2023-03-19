Malaika Arora Reveals People Asked Her Not To Drop Khan Surname After Divorce Says, 'It Did Have A Lot Of Benefits But...'

New Delhi: It’s been a long time since Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got divorced and the duo moved on in their lives. Malaika has started dating Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is linked to model and actress Giorgia Andriani. However, there are still people who feel that post her divorce Malaika should not have dropped Khan from her surname as it carries a lot of weight.

At the India Today Conclave recently, Malaika was asked about her success being attributed to the Khan family to which she replied, “It did have a lot of benefits in my life but I don't think I could rest on the fact that I had a famous surname. I don't think that was my endow to everything I wanted to do in my life. It did open up a lot of doors for me but I think at the end of the day I have to work irrespective of my married surname. And, I had to work hard and prove myself every single day of my life to stay in the game. And, the day I had the surname and I went back to my maiden name I still continued to work, make a difference.”

“I had loads of people tell me that I am making the biggest mistake of dropping the surname. A lot of people telling me 'you don't realise the weightage a surname has.' I have a lot of respect for my ex-inlaws and ex-family, they have given me a lot of love. I have a kid, and I am very much part of the family, but for me, I needed to stand on my own two feet...and not just about the surname. For me being able to drop the surname and going back to my maiden surname, it just gave me a sense of self. That just made me feel I could take on or do anything in life,” Malaika further added.

Apart from this, the actress also opened up on her wedding plans with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and said that they are currently enjoying their pre-honeymoon phase and are in no hurry for wedding. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in 'Moving In With Malaika' on Disney+Hotstar.