Malaika Arora’s Son Arhaan Khan’s Throwback College Pic Gets A Reaction From Rasha Thadani!

New Delhi: Malaika Arora and former husband Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan recently shared a series of photos from his college life. The throwback pictures feature him with his friends. Arhaan took to his social media handle to share his ‘fun-loving’ moments with them.

Taking on his social account, he captioned the post,’ college post credit scenes’.

Check Out The Post Here:

Interestingly, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha also commented on the post, writing: “Congratulations”. Besides Rasha, Alizeh Agnihotri also dropped her comment, writing: 'damn i got emotional'. Many others including Malaika had sweet things to post on Arhaan's timeline.

Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani were often seen hanging out quite a few times. Rasha was also among the close guests who were present at Arhaan’s dad Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage with Sshura Khan.

On the work front, Arhaan is all busy with his podcast show 'DumbbBiryani'. Earlier he also posted a story revealing the next guest of the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani will be marking her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's directional action-adventure film, the title and release date are yet to be announced.
















