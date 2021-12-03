Malaika Arora sets internet on fire in tie-up bikini photo from Maldives, shows off her hot curves

NEW DELHI: Actress Malaika Arora, who has been vacationing in the Maldives with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, set the internet on fire on Friday after she dropped a sizzling picture of herself in a printed bikini. The actress-TV show judge is seen enjoying the sun and blue waters in a printed yellow and black two-piece outfit while resting on a yatch.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are one of the hottest couples of tinsle town. The adorable couple currently seem to be having a lovely time together on their vacation in the Maldives, according to pictures they have posted on their social media accounts. The two have been sharing glimpses from their vacation on their respective Instagram handles, whether it's scrumptious food or gorgeous beaches.

Malaika also posted a bunch of pictures and videos of her Instagram handle, including a clip in which she can be seen sunbathing in a mint-green bikini.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

On the work front, Malaika is judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancer 2 with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for 'Ek Villain 2' which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It is a sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.