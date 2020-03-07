Malaika Arora sets the internet on fire with her 'sunshine state of mind'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ







Image Courtesy: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

New Delhi: Malaika Arora, the diva of Bollywood, is a stunner in every sense. Be it at any party, event or just simple get-together, Malaika is dressed to impress, always. Oh, how can we forget pictures of her from her holidays. The fashionista rules wherever she goes. 

Just on Saturday morning, Malaika treated her Instafam to a sultry picture of herself in a black swimwear. She flaunts her well-toned body in the sun-kissed picture, which she captioned as, "Looking ahead and beyond ...... #sunshinestateofmind." Malaika has been photographed from behind and shows her left profile.

Take a look at the jaw-dropping photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looking ahead n beyond ...... #sunshinestateofmind

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika is majorly into fitness and yoga. She runs a yoga studio in Mumbai. On the work front, she keeps herself busy with reality shows, where she features as a co-judge. She has some of the top dance sequences to her credits and also co-owns and a fashion label.

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

