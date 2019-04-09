हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora slams haters with a new pic in a multi-coloured bikini-See inside

Malaika was reportedly vacationing with her rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in the Maldives

Malaika Arora slams haters with a new pic in a multi-coloured bikini-See inside

New Delhi: Actress and Tv show host Malaika Arora knows how to shut the trolls in the best way. Age-shamed for sharing bikini-clad pictures, Malaika gave it back to her haters by sharing yet another stunning picture in a multi-coloured bikini.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Malaika can be seen donning a colourful bikini and posing on the sunny beaches of Maldives. She captioned the picture, "“Being happy is a choice .n I choose to be happy ..... also I think happiness looks good on me...... so keep ur opinions n ur negativity to urself n spare me ur crap #notinterested #toobusybeinghappy #notimefornegativity #tuesdaythoughts #43nhappy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

aaroraofficial) on

Malaika was reportedly vacationing with her rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in the Maldives. Although they did not share any pictures with each other, they were spotted together in the Mumbai airport. Arjun confirmed being the Maldives by sharing a few selfies from the island.

Earlier, the couple was rumored to be tying the knot in April this year. However, the buzz around their wedding has died down after Arjun's father and producer Boney Kapoor refuted the rumors.

Malaika AroraArjun Kapoorarjun malaika relationshipmaldives holidays
