close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora stuns in a monokini, beats the summer heat with a splash of water - See pic

She is one of the most stylish and glamourous celebrities in Bollywood.

Malaika Arora stuns in a monokini, beats the summer heat with a splash of water - See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television and film personality Malaika Arora is a stunner in every sense of the word. The fitness enthusiast has a solid 8.7 million followers backing her on Instagram. Her fans eagerly wait for her fresh posts and videos.

Malla (as she is fondly called by friends and family) shared her latest picture where she can be seen beating the summer heat by chilling in the water. She flaunts her hourglass figure in a stylish monokini and throws a splash of water in the air.

She captioned the image as: “It’s FRIYAYYYYYYYY .... this summer heats got me frolicking #TGIF”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s FRIYAYYYYYYYY .... this summer heats got me frolicking #TGIF

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Indeed, she is giving full TGIF feels!

She is one of the most stylish and glamourous celebrities in Bollywood.

The stunner is also a major fitness freak and is often clicked outside the gym or yoga centre. She, in fact, has launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.

Malaika is rumoured to be dating Bollywood hunk, Arjun Kapoor. Although the two have never really spoken about dating each other in public yet they hang out together quite often.

 

Tags:
Malaika AroraMalaika Arora picsMalaikaBollywood
Next
Story

People have started writing gay characters with three dimensions: Matt Bomer

Must Watch

PT8M21S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 31 May 2019