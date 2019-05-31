Malaika Arora stuns in a monokini, beats the summer heat with a splash of water - See pic

New Delhi: Popular television and film personality Malaika Arora is a stunner in every sense of the word. The fitness enthusiast has a solid 8.7 million followers backing her on Instagram. Her fans eagerly wait for her fresh posts and videos.

Malla (as she is fondly called by friends and family) shared her latest picture where she can be seen beating the summer heat by chilling in the water. She flaunts her hourglass figure in a stylish monokini and throws a splash of water in the air.

She captioned the image as: “It’s FRIYAYYYYYYYY .... this summer heats got me frolicking #TGIF”

Indeed, she is giving full TGIF feels!

She is one of the most stylish and glamourous celebrities in Bollywood.

The stunner is also a major fitness freak and is often clicked outside the gym or yoga centre. She, in fact, has launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.

Malaika is rumoured to be dating Bollywood hunk, Arjun Kapoor. Although the two have never really spoken about dating each other in public yet they hang out together quite often.