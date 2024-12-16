Advertisement
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora Talks About The Importance Of A Secure Partner For A Successful Woman After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora mentions how it's very important for successful woman to have a very secure partner amid break-up with Arjun Kapoor.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Malaika Arora, who recently launched a restaurant at the age of 50, opened up about the importance of having a secure partner for a successful woman. In an interview with Curly Tales, Malaika, without addressing her recent breakup with Arjun Kapoor, shared her perspective on balancing professional and personal life.

When asked if successful women struggle to balance their careers and relationships, Malaika said, “It’s very important for a successful woman to have a very, very secure partner.”

While she didn’t directly comment on her split from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika’s statement highlighted the challenges faced by women in high-powered careers, especially in maintaining supportive relationships.

The actress also shared how she handles negativity and online criticism where in a physical gesture she mentioned she don’t take trolls seriously and listen from one ear and let it out from the other, she remarked, showing her resilience in the face of scrutiny.

Although Arjun Kapoor announced their breakup, Malaika has chosen not to comment publicly. Instead, she has focused on her work and family. Her new restaurant venture is a collaboration with her son Arhaan Khan, who is her strongest support.

Malaika’s ability to rise above challenges and embrace new opportunities is a testament to her strength and determination. Fans admire her grace in navigating personal struggles while continuing to expand her professional horizons.


 

