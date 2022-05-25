Malaika Arora teases hot bikini pics, stunner calls herself a 'beach baby'!

New Delhi: The B-Town diva Malaika Arora has a massive fan following who love to know more about her personal and professional updates. With over 15.2 million followers on Instagram, Malla (as she is fondly called by her friends) ensures to keep her social media account buzzing with fresh posts.

MALAIKA ARORA IS A BEACH BABY

Malaika recently teased a picture collage of her super sexy bikini looks from her travels to various places. She flaunted her perfect bikini bod and love for underwater sports. Malaika captioned the post reading: Am a #beachbaby. Ace designer and BFF Manish Malhotra reacted to the post and dropped three heart emojis.

MALAIKA ARORA-ARJUN KAPOOR WEDDING?

The buzz is high that Malaika and actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor have decided to take the plunge this year. Various portals carried reports of the lovebirds all set to get married in the winter months this year. However, nothing has come from any official source as yet.

Arjun Kapoor, in fact, took to his Instagram and dropped a cryptic post without directly referring to his wedding with Malaika. He wrote: "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do" followed by a laughing emoji."

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.