Malaika Arora trolled for her 'lounging around' pic, told she is 'trying hard to look young'

New Delhi: Malaika Arora was yet again at the receiving end of trolls who told her that she is 'trying hard to look young'. On Wednesday evening, Malaika took Instagram to post a picture of herself 'just lounging around casually', but netizens appear to have been offended by the way she poses in the post though she looks totally chic in a white shirt dress, paired with a jacket and trendy boots.

Malaika's post has been liked by several of her celeb friends and a section of the internet, too, said that she is a slayer, but mostly people have dropped negative reactions and also named her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in their comments.

"Malaika, you can't challenge nature. You are trying hard to look young by giving such s****y pose, but sorry to say such poses don't make u look young. You are old and day by day you are growing old only, you can't match with Arjun. Wait for a few years even Arjun will realise it and run far away from you," a person wrote. Other comments are too distasteful to produce here.

Really, internet?

Malaika often gets trolled for her choice of outfits and now, she is being targetted for dating Arjun.

On New Year, when she shared a loved-up picture with Arjun, trolls posted caustic comments as a response to their photo.

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan.

On the work front, Malaika keeps herself busy with reality shows, where she features as a co-judge. She has some of the top dance sequences to her credits. She also runs a yoga studio and a fashion label.