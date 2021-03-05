Malaika Arora turns cheerleader for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, here's what she shared

NEW DELHI: Power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are quite open about their relationship and often post loved-up pictures of each other on social media. Similarly, they also never miss an opportunity to support each other when needed. So, when Arjun announced the release of his upcoming film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' on Netflix, Malaika promptly promoted his movie on social media, giving a shout-out to it.

On Wednesday, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor shared a still from his soon-to-be-released Netflix movie 'Sardar Ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta with fans. He captioned the still as, "Really excited to share this warm family entertainer with you all! 'Ab home coming nahi, home is coming soon on Netflix'".

Soon after, Malaika took to Instagram to share the same picture on her Instagram handle tagging the movie’s hashtag and adding a bhangra GIF to the story.

Kaashvie Nair's directorial debut will have Neena Gupta playing Sardar, the grandmother of Arjun Kapoor’s character in th film. The cross-border love story and family drama is written by Anuja Chauhan and produced by actor John Abraham’s company 'John Abraham Entertainment' along with Emmay Entertainment and T-Series.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period-drama 'Panipat' alongside Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. He is awaiting the release of Kaashvie Nair's 'Sardar Ka Grandson' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra in March.

He is currently shooting for the horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police' co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, and Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

On the other hand, Malaika was last seen on the judges' panel with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis for the show 'India's Best Dancer' in 2020.