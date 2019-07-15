Malaika Arora welcomes the week with some workout, yoga and a smile - Pics

New Delhi: Malaika Arora will never miss her gym. For her, there are no Monday blues? Earlier in the day, the paparazzi spotted Malaika outside her gym and she greeted them with a smile.

The diva of Bollywood flaunted her toned abs in her blue gym wear and needless to say, she looked lovely and fit as always. She added a pop of red to her look with a trendy pair of shades.

Here's how Malaika welcomed the week ahead.

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

All the fitness freaks out there, we must take some gym inspiration from Malaika. Isn't it?

Malaika is one of the fittest personalities of the industry. She also runs a yoga institute, which she visits frequently. She motivated her Instafam like this:

On the personal front, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, with whom she recently went to New York. The vacation was a special one for them as it was Arjun's birthday. During the vacation, the couple confirmed their romance via Instagram.

Malaika is credited to some very popular dance sequences of Bollywood - 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Kaal Dhamaal', 'Munni Badnaam Hui', 'Anarkali Disco Chali' - to name a few.

She has a son named Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.