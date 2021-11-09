Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan Khan on his 19th birthday, says ‘I miss you loads’

New Delhi: Actor Malaika Arora’s little boy has turned 19-year-old today and the actress has shared a heartwarming post in order to wish his son Arhaan Khan on his special day.

Sharing a picture of her son on Instagram, she wrote, “My birthday boy ..I miss u loads.”

For the unversed, Malla’s son has moved out to the country for further studies and so she often shares posts remembering her son on social media.

Arhaan, who has turned a year older on November 9 (Tuesday), is the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika. The duo got married in 1998 and after spending 19 years together and later called it quits in 2017. The couple is co-parenting their child together.

The complete family was spotted together for lunch as to bid farewell to their little boy. It included Arbaaz, Amrita and her son Rayaan Ladak along with Malla's mother Joyce Polycarp.

Currently, Malla is dating Arjun Kapoor for quite sometime now. She recently celebrated her special day at beau Arjun's house.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Malaika is these days seen judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancers with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.