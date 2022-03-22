Malaika Arora's hot mirror selfies from San Francisco in a satin side slit dress go viral!

New Delhi: Model-actress Malaika Arora flew to New York City recently to spend time with her son Arhaan Khan. Soon afterwards the stunners rushed to San Francisco and shared some gorgeous mirror selfies from the hotel looking nothing less than a million bucks.

Malaika Arora donned a satin dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit on the side. Looking simply stunning, the fitness freak shared a few of her pictures on Instagram stories. Take a look here:

Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and the couple is going strong. They ushered in New Year's together and even went on a vacay to the Maldives before that.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.