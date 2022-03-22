हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's hot mirror selfies from San Francisco in a satin side slit dress go viral!

Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and the couple is going strong. 

Malaika Arora&#039;s hot mirror selfies from San Francisco in a satin side slit dress go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Malaika Arora flew to New York City recently to spend time with her son Arhaan Khan. Soon afterwards the stunners rushed to San Francisco and shared some gorgeous mirror selfies from the hotel looking nothing less than a million bucks. 

Malaika Arora donned a satin dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit on the side. Looking simply stunning, the fitness freak shared a few of her pictures on Instagram stories. Take a look here: 

Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and the couple is going strong. They ushered in New Year's together and even went on a vacay to the Maldives before that. 

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'. 

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Malaika AroraMalaika Arora picsMalaika Arora hot picsMalaika Arora boyfriendArjun Kapoor
Next
Story

Sushmita Sen goes out on dinner with ex-flame Roman Shawl, fans wonder if they are back together!

Must Watch

PT10M11S

Ukraine Russia Crisis: Statement of former US President Donald Trump