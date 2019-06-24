close

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's latest gym outing will drive away your Monday blues—Pics

She is one of the most stylish and glamourous celebrities in Bollywood.

Malaika Arora&#039;s latest gym outing will drive away your Monday blues—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The popular VJ turned actress Malaika Arora is known for her hourglass figure and high-end glam quotient. The stunner is an ardent follower of gym and yoga. Never does she miss out on her workout session and that explains her washboard abs and a hot bod.

The diva was recently clicked outside her gym in Bandra, Mumbai and as per the daily ritual obliged the paps with some clicks. She rocked her all-black gym look with pop pink gym shorts sneaking out. She paired it with sneakers in the same shade.

Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Well, the fashionista never really fails to impress the fans. She complemented her look with reflectors and a loose ponytail.

The stunner is also a major fitness freak and is often clicked outside the gym or yoga centre. She, in fact, has launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.

 

