Malaika Arora's love-filled birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor is unmissable!

New Delhi: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's personal life is under the scanner these days as the duo is rumoured to be dating each other for more than a year. And Malaika's latest Instagram post is proof that the duo is in a happy place in life.

On Arjun's birthday, Malaika took to Instagram and shared an adorable pic with her beau. The two can be seen holding hands in the pic and it is bound to make you smile!

Check it out here:

The caption is, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always”

The duo was recently spotted at the airport, jetting off for a vacation and we can assume that the picture is from their romantic getaway.

Malaika and Arjun's dating rumours first sparked when they were seen sitting next to each other during a fashion show. Since then, the two have been spotted together on various ocassions, making fans curious and happy at the same time.

On the work front, Arjun has completely changed his look for period-drama 'Panipat'. The film is being directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.