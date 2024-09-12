Mumbai: Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta died by suicide and currently, the police team is investigating the death case. There have been several reports that Anil Mehta was sick for a long time, and this led him to depression. The actress's mother Joyce reportedly told the police what exactly happened before his death.

In her statement as per source in several portals, Joyce mentioned that her husband used to sit on the balcony every day to read the newspaper. But on Wednesday morning she saw his slippers in the living room and only then went looking for him. Later she leaned down the balcony and saw the watchman was shouting for help.

Joyce even told the police that they were living together after years of separation. Anil Mehta was also suffering from illness and had taken VRS from the Merchant Navy.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were devastated by the news of their father's death by suicide. Amrita had even visited her parent's house the night before and she looked happy as she departed the house. The police are currently looking into the matter and even the forensic team has reached the venue for inspection. Malaika and Amrita had left their parent's house last night after staying with their mother for hours.