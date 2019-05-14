Malaika Arora's red hot BTS pic in a bathtub raises the temperature

New Delhi: The multi-talented Malaika Arora is a stunner in every sense of the word. The diva has an uber classy style sense and has a body that can give any actress a run for her money. She is also quite popular on social media as fans love to check out her latest pictures and videos.

Malaika in her recent post shared a BTS picture from a shoot probably and she looks simply ravishing. The gorgeous beauty can be seen enjoying her candid moment chilling inside the bathtub wearing a designer red hot gown. Check out her picture:

Within minutes of her sharing the photo, it has already been liked by thousands of fans.

She enjoys a massive 8.5 million followers on Instagram and is an avid user of the medium. She is one of the most stylish and glamourous celebrities in Bollywood.

The stunner is also a major fitness freak and is often clicked outside the gym or yoga centre. She, in fact, has launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.

Malaika is rumoured to be dating Bollywood hunk, Arjun Kapoor. Although the two have never really spoken about dating each other in public yet they hang out together quite often.