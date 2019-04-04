Malaika Arora's this pic from her Maldives vacay is breaking the internet—Photo blast

New Delhi: Malaika Arora can give any newcomer or debutant actress a run of their money. And nobody will ask why here? Well, she is a cool mommy and maintains an hour-glass figure, giving solid competition to all the A-listers out there.

Recently, Mala (as her friends call her) went on a beachy vacay to the gorgeous summer getaway—the Maldives. She shared some pictures of her enjoying her holiday. She is quite popular on social media and has over 8.1 million followers on Instagram.

Now that the diva is back to the bay, she posted a throwback photo from her vacay and needless to say she is looking fab! Her caption reads: “Aye aye captain ...... I see u #throwbackthursday ..... #seriouswithdrawlsymptoms #takemebacktomaldives @niyamamaldives”

Check it out here:

The picture has already been liked by 200, 757 people in flat 6 hours. Fans love to check out her latest pictures and videos on social media.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and not just gymming but also practises yoga regularly. In fact, she launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.

She often shares pictures from her yoga studio, inspiring and motivating people to lead a healthy holistic life.