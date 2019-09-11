Malaika Arora's throwback photoshoot pic will leave your jaws on the floor!

New Delhi: The multi-talented VJ-host turned fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is a diva who has defied age like none. The stunner celebrity has done several photoshoots in her illustrious career and some of them have been shot par excellence. One such gem of a picture from an old photo shoot has surfaced online.

In fact, ace photographer Farrokh Chothia took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback picture of Malla from the year 2001 from the beaches. The picture has been beautifully shot and your jaws will be on the floor looking at this black and white marvel.

Malaika was quick to repost it on her Insta. Check it out here:

The eternal beauty is these days in the news for her personal life. The buzz is strong that Malla is dating Arjun Kapoor as the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. However, they have not yet spoken about it openly.

She is a popular celebrity on social media as well with 9.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.