Malaika Arora's vacation pics will make you want to pack your bags and leave!

New Delhi: The gorgeous Malaika Arora is having the time of her life in the Maldives along with her girl gang. The actress, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared a few pics from her vacation and we bet they will make you go green with envy!

Check out Malaika's pictures here, as shared on Instagram:

The actress is a known fitness freak and is often spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. She always greets the paps with a smile and is usually seen in stylish gym wear. It is perhaps the result of her intense workout sessions that the actress has such a perfectly toned body.

On the personal front, Malaika is rumoured to be dating actor Arjun Kapoor and is often spotted with him. Even though the two have never admitted their relationship directly, there is ample evidence to prove that something is brewing between the two. Rumour mills are rife that they plan to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot this April. If these reports are true, the Maldives vacation could very well be a bachelorette! However, we wouldn't get too excited before any official confirmation.

Will Malaika and Arjun enter the bonds of matrimony? Time shall tell!