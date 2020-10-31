हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elli AvrRam

Malang's Jessie aka Elli AvrRam steams up Instagram with her bikini pics from Maldives vacay!

Elli AvrRam became popular after her stint inside 'Bigg Boss 7'.

Malang&#039;s Jessie aka Elli AvrRam steams up Instagram with her bikini pics from Maldives vacay!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Elli AvrRam is having a gala time at the picturesque beaches of Maldives. Jessie of 'Malang' aka Elli took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bomb of a bikini photo diary from her vacay. 

Rejuvenating at Kandima Maldives, Elli posted stunning pictures on social media. Take a look here: 

On the work front, Elli AvrRam played the role of Jessabelle aka Jessie in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' which starred Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Swedish-Greek beauty donned dreadlocks in the movie and her look was much appreciated. 

She made her foray into Hindi films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host turned actor Maniesh Paul, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles.

Elli became popular after her stint inside 'Bigg Boss 7'.

Recently, she featured in Netflix Originals 'Typewriter' by Sujoy Ghosh and ALTBalaji's web-series 'The Verdict—State vs Nanavati'.

 

Tags:
Elli AvrRamElli AvrRam picsMaldivesvacaybikini
Next
Story

Justin Bieber opens up about being 'suicidal': The pain was consistent
  • 81,37,119Confirmed
  • 1,21,641Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M31S

Chunaavi Choupal : What are the needs and demands of Sitamarhi voters