Malang's Jessie aka Elli AvrRam steams up Instagram with her bikini pics from Maldives vacay!

New Delhi: Model-actress Elli AvrRam is having a gala time at the picturesque beaches of Maldives. Jessie of 'Malang' aka Elli took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bomb of a bikini photo diary from her vacay.

Rejuvenating at Kandima Maldives, Elli posted stunning pictures on social media. Take a look here:

On the work front, Elli AvrRam played the role of Jessabelle aka Jessie in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' which starred Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Swedish-Greek beauty donned dreadlocks in the movie and her look was much appreciated.

She made her foray into Hindi films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host turned actor Maniesh Paul, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles.

Elli became popular after her stint inside 'Bigg Boss 7'.

Recently, she featured in Netflix Originals 'Typewriter' by Sujoy Ghosh and ALTBalaji's web-series 'The Verdict—State vs Nanavati'.