Malavika Mohanan Shares Exciting Update On Prabhas Starrer 'The Raja Saab'

New Delhi: Actress Malavika Mohanan who has consistently left everyone awestruck with her stunning performances on screen. While her presence on screen has always made a magnificent impact, she also has an undeniable ability to captivate hearts off-screen. And that’s what makes her truly desirable. This was evident at the Hyderabad Fashion Times Week, where she walked the ramp, exuding charm and effortlessly owning the spotlight totally.

Actress Malavika Mohanan, gearing up for her Telugu debut, reveals exciting details about her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab.'

She truly stunned, & turned heads, grabbing all the attention as she walked the ramp with confidence and elegance! In an interaction after her graceful walk, she revealed an exciting detail about her upcoming film with Prabhas.

“ The Raja Saab shooting is almost over, and it’s coming out really well! I’m excited. It’s my Telugu debut. And it’s with Prabhas. One of my favourite heroes. So yeah, I’m excited for everybody to see it!”

Malavika garnered rave reviews for her role as Aarathi in Thangalaan. Her powerful portrayal, which combined strength and mysticism, was praised for its emotional depth and complexity, earning widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics.

On Professional front, Malavika has several highly anticipated projects lined up, including her upcoming films 'The Raja Saab' and the spy-thriller 'Sardar 2.'