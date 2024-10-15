Advertisement
ACTOR BAIJU SANTHOSH

Malayalam Actor Baiju Arrested For Drunk Driving: Actor Hits A Two-Wheeler

Malayalam actor Baiju has been arrested for drunk driving after colliding with a two-wheeler.

Last Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 10:48 AM IST|Source: PTI
Malayalam Actor Baiju Arrested For Drunk Driving: Actor Hits A Two-Wheeler

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested by the police early Monday for allegedly driving his car rashly under the influence of alcohol and hitting a two-wheeler.

The incident occurred at 11.45 pm on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road, under the Museum police station limits in the capital city.

Upon learning of the incident, the police arrived at the scene, took Baiju into custody, and recorded his arrest at 12.30 am on Monday.

He was charged under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) (Rash driving on a public way) and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (Driving under the influence of alcohol).

Baiju was later released on station bail. The car has been taken into police custody.

The scooter passenger, who did not suffer serious injuries, has not lodged a complaint with the police.

