MALAYALAM ACTOR BALA

Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested Following Ex-Wife Amrutha Suresh's Complaint

Malayalam actor Bala was arrested by Kadavanthra police following a complaint from his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh.

|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 03:04 PM IST|Source: ANI
Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested Following Ex-Wife Amrutha Suresh's Complaint (Image: X)

Kochi:  Malayalam actor Bala was arrested by the Kadavanthra police on Monday morning following a complaint filed by his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh.

Amrutha has accused Bala of insulting her through social media.

The police took Bala into custody after a medical examination at Ernakulam General Hospital. He has been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman, along with additional charges under juvenile justice laws.

The dispute between the two escalated when Bala claimed that Amrutha was preventing him from seeing their daughter. In response, Avantika, their daughter, posted a video stating that Bala had been misbehaving with both her and her mother. Bala later responded in another video, saying that if Avantika did not want to meet him, he would no longer pursue a relationship with her.

Amrutha's complaint also mentioned that Bala's social media posts had emotionally harmed their daughter. Bala and his manager were arrested at his flat in Kochi.

Bala comes from a family deeply rooted in the Malayalam film industry. His grandfather owned Arunachala Studios, and his father directed over 350 films and documentaries. Bala made his acting debut in the 2002 Telugu film '2 Much' and later appeared in Tamil cinema with his 2003 film Anbu.

