Malayalam Actor Minu Muneer Accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, Idavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju Of Sexual Abuse

Malayalam Actor Minu Muneer Accuses Four Co-Stars of Sexual Abuse, Reveals She Left the Industry Because the Abuse Became Unbearable.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Malayalam Actor Minu Muneer Accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, Idavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju Of Sexual Abuse (Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Actor Minu Muneer has made shocking allegations of sexual abuse against co-stars Mukesh, Jayasurya, Idavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju. In a detailed Facebook post, she claimed that these actors physically and verbally abused her on the set of a 2013 movie project.  The allegations come just a day after director Ranjith and actor Siddique resigned from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists following similar accusations against them.

 

