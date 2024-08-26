Malayalam Actor Minu Muneer Accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, Idavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju Of Sexual Abuse

New Delhi: Actor Minu Muneer has made shocking allegations of sexual abuse against co-stars Mukesh, Jayasurya, Idavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju. In a detailed Facebook post, she claimed that these actors physically and verbally abused her on the set of a 2013 movie project. The allegations come just a day after director Ranjith and actor Siddique resigned from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists following similar accusations against them.