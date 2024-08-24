Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782323https://zeenews.india.com/people/malayalam-actor-nirmal-benny-passes-away-at-37-2782323.html
NewsLifestylePeople
NIRMAL BENNY

Malayalam Actor Nirmal Benny Passes Away At 37

Actor Nirmal Benny, known for his role in *Amen*, has passed away due to a heart attack.

|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 01:05 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Malayalam Actor Nirmal Benny Passes Away At 37 (Image: @sanjaypadiyoor/ Instagram)

Kerala: Malayalam film actor Nirmal Benny, known for his role in 'Amen', has passed away. Producer Sanjay Padiyoor shared the news of his demise on social media handle.

Remembering the late actor, he shared that he died of a heart attack.

He also shared the sad news about his demise on his instagram and mentioned, "Farewell to a dear friend with a heavy heart.... Nirmal was the central character of the movie Kochacha in Amen Nirmal... The death was due to a heart attack this morning..... Praying to the Almighty that the soul of my dear friend should rest in eternal peace."

Nirmal Benny began his career as a comedian. He made his film debut in 2012 with 'Navagatharkku Swagatham'. The film was written by Kalavoor Ravikumar and directed by Jayakrishna Karanavar .

He became popular with his portrayal of Kochachan (a junior priest) in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Amen'.

'Amen' is a 2013 comedy-drama film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by P. S. Rafeeque from a story by Pellissery.

He appeared in a total of five films, including 'Dooram'. 'Dooram' is a 2016 Malayalam romantic comedy film directed by Manu Kannamthanam starring Maqbool Salmaan, Shine Tom Chacko and Bhagath Manuel. Benny also acted in it.

He also gained recognition through YouTube videos.

His passing away has left the family members and industry in shock. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh