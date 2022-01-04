हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Unni Mukundan

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan's office gets raided by Enforcement Directorate

According to sources, the raid conducted by the ED at Unni Mukundan's property in Palakkad was to ascertain the source of funding of his latest film 'Meppadiyan'. Mukundan, who plays the lead role in 'Meppadiyan', is also producing the film.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the office of Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan at Ottapalam in Palakkad district to ascertain the source of funding of his latest film `Meppadiyan`.

Officials attached to the Kochi and Kozhikode offices of the probe agency started the raid during forenoon which is expected to be over shortly.

According to sources, the raid was to ascertain the source of funding of his latest film `Meppadiyan`, which is produced by the actor, who also plays the lead role.

The 34-year-old actor debuted in a Tamil film in 2011 following which he acted in a Malayalam film. In the past one decade, he has acted in around three dozen films.

In between, he launched his own production house and the raid, presently on is to ascertain the sources of funds.

Of late, the Kerala unit of ED has been targeting film stars, especially the new generation ones.

