Malayalam actress sexually harassed in hypermarket; shares ordeal online

New Delhi: Describing an unfortunate incident, a Malayalam actress revealed that she was groped by two men in a Kochi hypermarket on Thursday (December 17). Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the troublesome incident.

“Two men walked past me in a generously spaced aisle in Lulu hypermarket which barely had people crowding and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hands on my back while walking past me. Because it caught me off guard I couldn’t react immediately. I wanted to give him the benefit of a doubt but you know when something is just not right, you feel it,” she wrote in one of her stories.

She further disclosed that her sister who was standing nearby had witnessed the incident and came back to the actress to ensure that she was ‘okay’.

“Though I made sure that they knew that I understood what had happened, I was still so angry because I couldn’t say anything,” she added. These men again approached her and her sister and tried to make conversation. They only left once her mother reached her, she said, reminiscing the horrible incident.

Describing the ordeal of women, the actress wrote, “Being a woman has been very tiring, to be on guard every minute as you step out of your house. To watch my clothes when I bend and turn. To guard my chest with my arms in a crowd… And on the days I’m home, I worry about my mother, my sister, my friends who have to do the same things. It is all because of these sick men. You take away our safety. You take away our comfort and the joy of our womanhood. I despise you.”

Addressing the men who have done anything “inappropriate to a woman”, she called them the “lowest form of life” who deserve “hell”. She asked the women to have courage and give “tight slap to the face of such men”.