MALLIKA SHERAWAT

Mallika Sherawat Is 'Really Missing The Ganpati Festivities,' Says She Loves THIS

Mallika Sherawat has shared that she’s missing the vibrant Ganpati festivities back home. Actress has also shared what she loves. Read on to know more!

|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 03:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mallika Sherawat Is 'Really Missing The Ganpati Festivities,' Says She Loves THIS Pic Credit: Instagram (@Mallika Sherawat)

Actress Mallika Sherawat said that she loves peaceful and quiet weekends but is really missing the Ganpati festivities back home in Mumbai. 

The actress, who is currently living in Los Angeles, shared a reel giving a house tour. She also shared some glimpses of herself dressed in a leopard print outfit.

“I love peaceful quiet weekends , this weekend especially has been a time to relax, reflect & recharge, although I’m really missing the Ganpati festivities back home in Mumbai,” the actress mentioned.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

 

Mallika then revealed what she likes about the festival.

“There’s something so special about the energy, the music &amp; the devotion that fills the air ‘Ganpati Bappa Maurya’,” she wrote.

Mallika often shares her day-to-day life on social media. She also keeps posting throwback pictures from the sets of the films she has worked on and shares anecdotes. A major fitness enthusiast, Mallika also gives a peek into her workouts to her fans and followers on the platform.

Talking about the actress, Mallika stepped into cinema in 2002 with the film “Jeena Sirf Merre Liye”, where she was credited as Reema Lamba. Her journey to stardom began in 2000, when

she got the title of a sex symbol courtesy her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Murder," a 2004 romantic thriller.

The actress was then seen in the West with movies such as “Hisss” and “Politics of Love”.

Her credits also include movies including “Khwahish”, “Bachke Rehna Re Baba”, “Pyaar Ke Side Effects”, “Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story”, “Welcome" and “Kis Kis Ki Kismat” among many others.

Most recently, Mallika was seen in the comedy drama “RK/RKay”, which is directed by Rajat Kapoor. The film also stars names such as Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Kubbra Sait.

