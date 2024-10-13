Mallika Sherawat Reveals How Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Spends His Weekends

New Delhi: Mallika Sherawat, who made her comeback with 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', was recently seen on 'The Ranveer Show', a podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps. During the podcast, she recalled her meeting with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Mallika also opened up about her work, personal life, and encounters with A-list personalities, including Jeff Bezos, Kamala Harris and Jackie Chan.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia took to his Instagram account and shared a podcast snippet where Sherawat talks about the Amazon founder.

In the viral video, When Allahbadia asked Mallika, ''Aap Jeff Bezos he ghar gaye?'' She said, ''Ji, Washington DC mai''

“Jeff Bezos Kaise hai?'' BeerBiceps asks next question to Mallika Sherawat to which she replied, “Focused. Laser sharp focus.”

Then, she reveals the Weekend rituals of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and how the billionaire manages his work-life balance.

“But on weekends, no work. Only relax, spend time with the family,” she reveals. Mallika also talked about her first meeting with Jeff Bezos ''My interaction with him was at a party where he had invited me. So it was wonderful.''

Mallika Sherawat Opens Up About Personal Life

Mallika also discussed her personal life, specifically her breakup due to a long-distance relationship. She emphasized that a relationship is a shared experience that brings two people together and helps them bond.

Mallika Sherawat About The Reality Of Glamourous Life

Mallika Sherawat explains that an actor's life may seem glamorous from the outside, but in reality, it requires constant hard work every day. While glamor is present on red carpet, and magazine covers, there is no glamour in real life at all.

Mallika Sherawat Opens Up About Her Comeback

In the podcast, Mallika discussed her comeback and her life after the film 'Murder'. She shared that while people in the film industry viewed her positively after the movie, some were shocked and questioned her character in the film.

When Mallika Met Jackie Chan

Mallika expressed that she only felt 'starstruck' by Jackie Chan. the actress, who collaborated with Chan in 'The Myth', the martial arts superstar is like an 'emperor.'