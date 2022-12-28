topStoriesenglish
MALLIKA SHERAWAT

Mallika Sherawat's simmering hot pool pics rocking her ash grey bikini are worth a dekko!

Mallika Sherawat's dip into the pool looks all things sexy. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram alone.

New Delhi: Actress Mallika Sherawat back in time startled the audience with her boldness in her debut movie Khwahish in 2003 followed by Bhatt camp's Murder in 2004. She established herself as a sensuous star who doesn't shy away from her brazen screen image. Mallika has also been a vocal celebrity never really mincing her words in public. An avid social media user, the actress recently surprised her fans with her stunning pool pictures. 

Wearing an ash grey-coloured bikini set, Mallika Sherawat's dip into the pool looks all things sexy. She wrote in the caption: Having a great time #loveit #positivemindset #abundancemindset #positiveminds #colorful #happyheart #happyplace #happythoughts #creativedesign #creativedaily #creativedesigner #positive #passion #openheart #positivemind #celebration #canon5dmarkiv

Indeed, looking at her happy pool photos, we can say that the actress is having a great time. Mallika, who has over 2 million followers on Instagram, often posts photos and videos from her workout sessions on social media.

She featured in Nakaab recently co-starring Esha Gupta with her. The thriller also stars TV actor Gautam Rode in the lead and streamed on MX Player. It has been directed by Soumik Sen.

On the work front, Mallika's recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada earlier this year, followed by India in July. The project is directed by Rajat Kapoor. It features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.

Mallika Sherawat will reportedly be next seen in a web series named 'Bouncer Nagar'. 

 

