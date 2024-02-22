New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most talked-about celebrities in India. She makes headlines whenever she posts something on her social media. The post featuring Priyanka and Nick's daughter Maltie Marie always make fans go gaga! Recently, the mother-daughter duo went on a hike and their pictures and videos have taken over the internet.

Dropping a series of pictures and video's from Malti'e first hike on Instagram, PeeCee wrote in caption, "The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day."

Right from Maltie taking her first steps amid the laps of nature to expressing her excitement for the trip, the kiddo made the most of her outing. Also, Maltie was seen talking on video for the first time, she cutely responded whenever her mom asked her about their outing and fans are awestruck.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, "This is the content I live for, she’s just the cutest," "So cute baby girl," added another one. "The magic of MALTI," commented a third one.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022. She spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day.

On the professional front, Priyanka has a few projects in the making. This includes Head of States with John Cena and Jee Le Zaraa in Bollywood with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.