Mamta Kulkarni Is Not Making A Comeback As An Actress; Clarifies She Has No Connection With The D World

Mumbai: Mamta Kulkarni, the 90s Bollywood star known for her roles in hits like Karan Arjun and Baazi, has returned to Mumbai after 25 years. In a candid conversation with ANI, the actress opened up about her life journey, her spiritual pursuits, and her past connections with Vicky Goswami, who has been associated with drug-related controversies.

On Returning to India. Mamta revealed that her return is not linked to Bollywood. She clarified, “I have not come back for Bollywood and I am not planning to make a return as an actress.”



She expressed deep emotions about coming back to her homeland, sharing a video on Instagram where she described feeling nostalgic and overwhelmed while landing in Mumbai. She wrote: BACK TO MY MOTHERLAND AFTER 25 YEARS. ATTENDED KUMBH MELA 2012 AFTER 12 YEARS AUSTERITY AND COME BACK EXACTLY AFTER 12 YEARS FOR ANOTHER MAHA KUMBH 2025.”



Mamta addressed her past relationship with Vicky Goswami, who was involved in drug-related cases. She stated, “I have no connection with the D (drug) world as I never met these people. Yes, I got connected with Vicky Goswami… but my spiritual journey began in 1996, and I focused on meditation, penance, and worship.”

Mamta revealed that her relationship with Goswami faded over time, and she hasn’t been in touch with him since 2016. She emphasized her focus on spirituality during her years away from the public eye.



In 2017, Mamta was issued a non-bailable warrant by Thane Police in connection with a drug haul case. The controversy stemmed from her association with Vicky Goswami. However, she clarified that she wasn’t involved in his alleged activities.



Mamta Kulkarni was a prominent face in Bollywood during the 1990s, starring alongside superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. However, she stepped away from the industry in the early 2000s and moved abroad, choosing a life of austerity and spiritual exploration.

Her return to Mumbai marks a new chapter in her life, as she reconnects with her roots and prepares for the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025. Fans remain curious about what lies ahead for the former actress in this phase of her journey.