Man booked for obscene post on Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar

A 57-year-old man has been booked for allegedly posting a derogatory matter on actress Urmila (Matondkar) on social media, police said.

Pune: A 57-year-old man has been booked for allegedly posting a derogatory matter on actress Urmila (Matondkar) on social media, police said.

Vishrambaug police registered a complaint against Dhananjay Kudtarkar, a resident of Pune in Maharashtra after an MNS officer-bearer flagged the post.

"The suspect using his social media account put a derogatory post against actress Urmila (Matondkar) and made sexually coloured remarks," said a police officer attached to Vishrambaug police station.

A case has been registered against Kudtarkar under section 354 (A) 1 (4) (making sexually coloured remarks; shall be guilty of the offense of sexual harassment) and sections of IT Act.

No arrest has been made so far and the investigation is underway.

Matondkar, who has acted in a number of Bollywood movies, had made her political debut as a Congress nominee from Mumbai North constituency in recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, but lost to BJP heavyweight Gopal Shetty. 

