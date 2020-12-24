Mandira Bedi flaunts her washboard abs in throwback bikini pic; misses sun, sea and sand!

New Delhi: Actress Mandira Bedi is a stunner in every sense of the word. A fitness freak, she is also an avid social media user. She recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture from the beaches.

Mandira Bedi rocked a mustard bikini with the same colour beachwear overall. She flaunted her washboard abs, looking simply jaw-dropping. Her photo caption reads: As the temperature drops.. major missing happening of the sun sea and sand.. My phone reminded me that this photograph hasn’t been posted, used or even seen the light of day!

Isn't she looking fab at 48?

This year in October, Mandira Bedi and husband Raj Kaushal shared that they have adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. Mandira has revealed on Instagram that Tara became a part of the family on July 28, 2020.

Mandira also posted a picture of Tara sitting between Mandira and her husband, Raj Kaushal. The couple already has a nine-year-old son Vir.