Mandira Bedi recalls late husband Raj Kaushal's hard work on 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'

New Delhi: Well-known actress Mandira Bedi expressed her happiness and recalls the passion of her late husband Raj Kaushal, who was also the director and producer of the web series 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'.

The trailer of this web series was out recently and it is all set to stream from November 3.

Raj Kaushal died on June 30 this year due to a heart attack.

This is a story of two friends who decide to run a fake bank after reading a number of stories on scams. The 10-part series is co-produced by Mandira Bedi.

Mandira said that her husband Raj worked hard for this series and it was very close to him: "I am very happy and extremely emotional at the same time as the show that Raj made with all his heart and hard work will finally be released on Prime Video. His dedication and passion for this show in particular has reflected in 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'."

"The show was very close to his heart and to mine as well and I must express my utmost gratitude to the entire team, who worked tirelessly to put the show out, for the world to see. I do hope the audience enjoys the show as much as Raj and his team enjoyed making it," she concluded.

'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' stars Vicky Arora in the lead along with Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, Manish Chaudhari and Sudhanshu Pandey. It will be streaming from November 3 on Prime Video.