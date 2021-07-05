हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi shares first post on Instagram after husband Raj Kaushal’s sudden death

Mandira shared a series of photos with her late husband from happier times. In the pictures, the couple can be seen with all smiles sitting closely next to each other - celebrating some victory with medals and wine. Mandira shared a heartbroken emoji along with the photos.

Mandira Bedi shares first post on Instagram after husband Raj Kaushal’s sudden death
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-presenter Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram on Monday (June 5) to share a post for the first time after the sudden demise of her husband Raj Kaushal to a heart attack on June 30. Raj was 49 years old.

Mandira shared a series of photos with her late husband from happier times. In the pictures, the couple can be seen with all smiles sitting closely next to each other - celebrating some victory with medals and wine. Mandira shared a heartbroken emoji along with the photos.

Earlier, Mandira had also deleted her Instagram profile picture with a black screen.

The sudden death of filmmaker Raj Kaushal has shocked his friends and family. Earlier, actor Ashish Chowdhry, who was best friends with Raj, posted a long emotional message for his friend on Instagram after his prayer meet on Saturday (June 3).

“He always said that it was only about leaving a legacy. And that term 'legacy' to me and most of the world means 'success'. But now when he's gone, I get it. The only legacy is LOVE. Love for and from not only friends and family, but from every person who we meet and interact with even once or twice in our lives. Be it anyone. Big or small. Poor or rich. The things those people say and feel about us even after we're long gone. And how much they remember or miss us after our lives have ended,” wrote Ashish.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got hitched in 1999. The couple has a 9-year-old son named Vir and had adopted a 4-year-old girl named Tara in July 2020.

