Mandira Bedi's birthday video in a hot pink bikini sets Instagram on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Actress and television presenter Mandira Bedi set the internet on fire with her latest dancing video in a hot pink bikini.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday (April 15) to share sneak-peeks from her poolside birthday party. Mandira has turned 49 years old.

In the video, the ICC Cricket World Cup host can be seen grooving on 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ song. Her friends can also be seen dancing in the video.

Mandira just used hashtags for her caption, “#nocaptionneeded #reelkarofeelkaro”.

The actress’s close friends could not resist themselves from commenting on the post of the birthday girl.

Actress Mouni Roy commented with a sun and a yellow heart and sunflower emojis, actor Arjun Bijlani wrote ‘Happy birthday’ and actress Aashka Goradia Goble commented, “Happy, Happy birthday”.

Mandira is very active on Instagram and keeps posting stunning photos and work-out videos of herself.

Mandira, who gained popularity with her 1994 television serial, Shanti, which was broadcast on Doordarshan, has now been a public figure for more than 26 years.