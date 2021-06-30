हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies of massive heart attack, celeb friends in 'shock'!

Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a girl child of 4 years, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Mandira Bedi&#039;s husband Raj Kaushal dies of massive heart attack, celeb friends in &#039;shock&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The untimely demise of filmmaker Raj Kaushal has shocked the Hindi movie industry. Actress Mandira Bedi's husband was a renowned filmmaker and producer. He suffered a massive heart attack on Wednesday morning and succumbed to it. Raj Kaushal was 49. 

Hearing the unfortunate news of his demise, several of his celeb friends and fans thronged social media and extended condolences to the family. 

 "He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," family friend and actor Rohit Roy told PTI.

Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a girl child of 4 years, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Raj was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), My Brother… Nikhil (2005) among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raj Kaushalmandira bedi husbandMandira BediRaj Kaushal deadHeart attackcardiac arrest
Next
Story

Mandira Bedi's husband and director Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Delhi: Cylinder blast in Shahdara claims 4 lives, injures 1