Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies of massive heart attack, celeb friends in 'shock'!

New Delhi: The untimely demise of filmmaker Raj Kaushal has shocked the Hindi movie industry. Actress Mandira Bedi's husband was a renowned filmmaker and producer. He suffered a massive heart attack on Wednesday morning and succumbed to it. Raj Kaushal was 49.

Hearing the unfortunate news of his demise, several of his celeb friends and fans thronged social media and extended condolences to the family.

Deeply saddened!! One of the nicest people I knew!! Gone too soon my friend @rajkaushal1 ! RIP — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 30, 2021

Shocked to hear about the passing of #RajKaushal we started our film career with him when he was assisting #MukulAnand for his film #Dus @ShankarEhsanLoy s first film . Condolences to @mandybedi and the family . — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) June 30, 2021

#RajKaushal #tooearly

May he rest in peace...

Some fond memories. .

And that's what you re left with.. — Gaurav Chopra (@gauravchopraa) June 30, 2021

One more loss #RajKaushal शांति May god give strength to his wife & family to bear this irreparable loss. @mandybedi — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) June 30, 2021

Shocked to hear about the sad demise of our colleague #RajKaushal an ace filmmaker due to massive heart attack this morning. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife @mandybedi for this huge tragedy. We stand by you & your entire family in this hour of crisis.

शान्ति !

pic.twitter.com/3UosodTS5B — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 30, 2021

This is unbelievable…. Numb with grief and shock One of our closest ……. — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) June 30, 2021

"He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," family friend and actor Rohit Roy told PTI.

Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a girl child of 4 years, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Raj was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), My Brother… Nikhil (2005) among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

May his soul rest in peace!