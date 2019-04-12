close

Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is bravest, baddest wife: Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith has described the singer-actress as the "bravest and baddest" wife.

Los Angeles: Mandy Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith has described the singer-actress as the "bravest and baddest" wife.

Goldsmith paid tribute to the actress with a romantic message on her 35th birthday, which was on April 10, reports usmagazine.com.

"Happy Birthday to the bravest, baddest, bestest wife a guy could ever dream of," the Dawes lead singer said in a post shared on Instagram. 

"I love you more and more with each moment I get to spend in your presence. Thanks for showing me (and anyone else who knows you) what it looks like to step into every day committed to being the best version of yourself at all times. And you do it so gracefully too," he added. 

Goldsmith said Moore`s "kindness and wisdom truly know no bounds".

"I`m so stoked I get to know you forever. Thanks for hanging out with me," he concluded. 

