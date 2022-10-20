NewsLifestylePeople
Maniesh Paul pays visit to Amitabh Bachchan before Diwali, says, 'it's a rule, bas!'

Maniesh Paul paid a visit to megastar Amitabh Bachchan to seek his blessings before Diwali. He said that its a rule for him to visit Big B and cannot explain the feeling he gets.

Mumbai: Maniesh Paul`s Diwali celebrations have a huge Amitabh Bachchan connection. Every year during Diwali, he pays a visit to Big B to seek his blessings. Continuing the ritual, Maniesh recently met the megastar and took his blessings. 

Taking to Instagram, Maniesh shared a note dedicated to Amitabh and wrote, "And that`s how my Diwali starts. Been a ritual for a long time now. Before I leave for Delhi to my house for Diwali I start with taking blessings for Diwali from @amitabhbachchan sir...its a rule! bas." 

He shared that he feels "magical" after meeting Big B." I feel the magic! I get energy from him which can`t be explained in words!! I simply can`t explain the feeling!! especially the last pic...sir, I love you and you know it!! Your fanboy for life," Maniesh added. 

Alongside the note, he shared pictures from the special meeting. In one of the images, Big B is seen giving Maniesh a tight hug. Maniesh`s post for Big B has garnered several likes and comments.  

"How lovely," Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma, commented. Actors Elli AvrRam and Amruta Khanvilkar reacted to the post with a string of red heart emojis.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maniesh is busy hosting a new season of `Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa`, while Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of `Uunchai`, which also stars Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra in prominent roles. The film will hit the theatres on November 11.  

