Maniesh Paul Shares Glimpses Of His Fascinating Conversation With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

New Delhi: Actor and Host Maniesh Paul recently took to social media to offer a teaser into his intriguing conversation with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. The multi-talented personality, known for his wit and charm, shared snapshots and snippets from the interaction, sparking curiosity and excitement among his followers.

The conversation, albeit brief, shed light on various aspects of governance, entertainment, and societal challenges. Paul's knack for engaging his audience was evident as he seamlessly transitioned between topics, keeping the conversation both informative and entertaining.

Calling him the 'Real Nayak' , Maniesh shared the highlights from his insightful conversation with the Chief Minister as he spoke about the various activities and schedules.

In previous episodes, Paul has featured prominent personalities such as Bharti Singh, Krishna Abhishek, and Farah Khan, shedding light on various facets of their lives and careers. Amidst the backdrop of the Bharti Singh and Krishna-Govinda feud, Paul's podcast has provided a platform for open dialogue, allowing listeners to gain deeper insights into the dynamics of the entertainment industry.