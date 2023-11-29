trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693302
MANIESH PAUL

Maniesh Paul Sparks Speculation Of A New Collab As He Shares Selfie With Shashank Khaitan

The photograph, capturing a candid moment between the two industry figures, has ignited speculation about a potential collaboration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 09:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the fast-paced world of Bollywood, social media has become a breeding ground for speculation and rumors, and the latest buzz surrounds popular Indian actor and host, Maniesh Paul. The actor recently set tongues wagging when he posted a picture on his social media accounts alongside renowned Indian film writer and director, Shashank Khaitan.

The photograph, capturing a candid moment between the two industry figures, has ignited speculation about a potential collaboration. Fans and media alike are now abuzz with anticipation, wondering whether Maniesh Paul and Shashank Khaitan are indeed in discussions for an upcoming project.

Maniesh Paul who gave outstanding performances in 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' and 'Rafuchakkar' was also spotted recently at the Dharma Office just before posting this picture. Until an official statement is made, fans can only wait in anticipation for something exciting that is brewing between Maniesh Paul and Shashank Khaitan. 

