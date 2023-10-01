trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669236
NewsLifestylePeople
MANIESH PAUL

Maniesh Paul Takes Fitness Inspiration From The OG Hrithik Roshan, Packs Lunch Ahead Of A Long Shoot

In his caption, Maniesh wrote, "Off to a long shoot schedule to London. Long flights become a problem as far as food is concerned. I would eat whatever was available, actually it was an excuse!"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 07:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maniesh Paul Takes Fitness Inspiration From The OG Hrithik Roshan, Packs Lunch Ahead Of A Long Shoot Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Known for his outstanding performances and on point acting skills, Maniesh Paul has flown to London for a long and busy shoot schedule. The actor took to his social media sharing about his decision to carry his own food for the flight there. He adds how this move of his to take healthy meals along was inspired by Hrithik Roshan who had also recently revealed that he carries healthy packed food for his busy shoots and flights.

In his caption, Maniesh wrote, "Off to a long shoot schedule to London. Long flights become a problem as far as food is concerned. I would eat whatever was available, actually it was an excuse! Saw @hrithikroshan post how he carries his meals and got inspired. I did the same and trust me, it feels so good! Didn't cheat on the meals... feeling happy and now I will get to the gym soon without any guilt feeling! To stay healthy and fit, I choose this! What do you choose?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

Earlier, Hrithik shared a picture while eating hi 'cold lunch' and wrote, "Eating cold pre packed home cooked healthy meals while traveling for a shoot sched is a sacrifice I choose to make. I’m hungry. But sometimes you gotta “stay hungry” Packed 6 boxes in my carry on luggage. Each meal was around 130gm protein (cooked weight)+ veggies. One meal every 3 hours. What sacrifices did you guys make today towards your goals ? #stayhealthy #staystrong #stayhungry"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

After an impactful and impressive performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo last year which led to a streak of awards for the actor, Maniesh Paul has pushed his boundaries to unveil different facets of his versatility in his OTT debut - Rafuchakkar.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, Rafuchakkar stars Maniesh Paul in the leading role alongwith Priya Bapat. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train