Maniesh Paul Takes Fitness Inspiration From The OG Hrithik Roshan, Packs Lunch Ahead Of A Long Shoot

New Delhi: Known for his outstanding performances and on point acting skills, Maniesh Paul has flown to London for a long and busy shoot schedule. The actor took to his social media sharing about his decision to carry his own food for the flight there. He adds how this move of his to take healthy meals along was inspired by Hrithik Roshan who had also recently revealed that he carries healthy packed food for his busy shoots and flights.

In his caption, Maniesh wrote, "Off to a long shoot schedule to London. Long flights become a problem as far as food is concerned. I would eat whatever was available, actually it was an excuse! Saw @hrithikroshan post how he carries his meals and got inspired. I did the same and trust me, it feels so good! Didn't cheat on the meals... feeling happy and now I will get to the gym soon without any guilt feeling! To stay healthy and fit, I choose this! What do you choose?"

Earlier, Hrithik shared a picture while eating hi 'cold lunch' and wrote, "Eating cold pre packed home cooked healthy meals while traveling for a shoot sched is a sacrifice I choose to make. I’m hungry. But sometimes you gotta “stay hungry” Packed 6 boxes in my carry on luggage. Each meal was around 130gm protein (cooked weight)+ veggies. One meal every 3 hours. What sacrifices did you guys make today towards your goals ? #stayhealthy #staystrong #stayhungry"

After an impactful and impressive performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo last year which led to a streak of awards for the actor, Maniesh Paul has pushed his boundaries to unveil different facets of his versatility in his OTT debut - Rafuchakkar.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, Rafuchakkar stars Maniesh Paul in the leading role alongwith Priya Bapat.