Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul urges people to stay at home amid cyclone Tauktae with a humorous post

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic and the cyclone Tauktae, several celebrities took to social media to urge people to stay indoors with quirky posts on social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience.

Maniesh Paul urges people to stay at home amid cyclone Tauktae with a humorous post

New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing pandemic and the cyclone Tauktae, several celebrities took to social media to urge people to stay indoors with quirky posts on social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience.

Maniesh Paul shared a funny before and after post asking everyone to stay at home. Sharing a picture of himself in a well-groomed fashion as when home and an unkept messy avatar post stepping out, Maniesh said, "Hahahahahahahaha Guys stay home....stay safe...Lets see what comments you have for my hair... #mp #fun #hair #fun #mess #blessed #life #themanieshpaulpodcast".

The multi-talented artist has been using his social media to entertain the netizens with informative posts creating awareness about the pandemic and urging everyone to follow safety protocols.

Maniesh Paul recently launched his podcast - 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast' engaging in a conversation with a renowned Covid doctor from Bombay Hospital clearing several basic concepts around the virus.

The actor also penned an emotional poem depicting the fears engulfing the nation with the rising cases of COVID-19.

Announcing the second episode to release soon, Maniesh Paul recently intrigued the audience to witness yet another conversation on his podcast.

 

