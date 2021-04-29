Maniesh Paul wishes father on his birthday, attributes his humour to him in a heartwarming post

New Delhi: Actor and presenter Maniesh Paul, who is known for his on-point commentary that leaves the audience in splits, took to his Instagram account to wish his father on his birthday.

Maniesh shared a heartwarming post expressing his gratitude towards his father for teaching him life lessons with humour.

"Happy birthday to the man who told me “beta!hum do humaare do...teesra ho toh mumbai bhej do”main woh teesra hoon hahahabahahahaha love you @jagmohanpaul papa Thanks to you for the humour i have got which everyone enjoys!!!love u papa for everything that u kept teaching us with humour....humein life ki badi badi baatein mazak mazak mein sikhadien aapne... happy birthday once again chalo sab log wish karo aur aashirwaad lo #mp #papa #father #theman #blessed #friend #phylosopher #guide,” wrote the 39-year-old.

Regarded as the 'Sultan of the stage', Maniesh Paul is synonymous with award shows in India owing to his brilliant stage skills and witty humour.

Creating an impact with memorable characters across platforms and mediums, Maniesh has bagged the title of the Best Entertainer over the years.

Maniesh will next be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli.

Hailing from Delhi, Maniesh came to Mumbai to make it big in the showbiz and has earned a name for himself in the entertainment world. Having started as a VJ and RJ, Maniesh later started working in small screen and films.