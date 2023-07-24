trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639988
MANIESH PAUL

Maniesh Paul's Adorable Gesture For Fulfilling His Wife's Dream Of Meeting Shah Rukh Khan Will Melt Your Heart

Maniesh narrates how his wife garnered the wish since Devdas but because Maniesh himself was not very close to Shah Rukh Khan then, he made sure to get her to meet him once he did. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Maniesh Paul's Adorable Gesture For Fulfilling His Wife's Dream Of Meeting Shah Rukh Khan Will Melt Your Heart Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a recent interview, the popular actor Maniesh Paul got candid about his life and shared many incredible moments. One such heartwarming incident involves his wife, Sanyukta. The affable entertainer narrated an incident where he fulfilled his wife's long-cherished wish of meeting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The encounter took place during the shooting of the reality dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which Maniesh was hosting.

Maniesh narrates how his wife garnered the wish since Devdas but because Maniesh himself was not very close to Shah Rukh Khan then, he made sure to get her to meet him once he did. As the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Maniesh Paul was in close contact with Shah Rukh Khan and he requested the star to take out a few minutes to meet his wife who was a huge fan of SRK. Shah Rukh being the sweetest human stopped right in the middle of the shoot and spent minutes talking to Sanyukta!

In the interview, Maniesh also reveals a fun fact about him approaching Shah Rukh Khan first just to recheck that he recognized him, so as to not be embarrassed in front of his wife! This honest and open conversation truly made us laugh.

Watch the interview here: 

