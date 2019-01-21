Manish Malhotra shares pics from Punit Malhotra birthday bash and it was a starry affair!

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has a solid bonding with B-Town celebs and that is quite evident on his shows where all the A-listers can be seen seated in the front row. Well, the favourite go-to-designer for most Bollywood beauties is also an avid social media user.

Recently he shared pictures from the star-studded birthday bash of filmmaker Punit Malhotra. From best bud, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora to new hottie Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, Farah Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra among others were seen in attendance.

On the work front, Punit is helming 'Student Of The Year 2', a Dharma production. The movie marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who play female leads in the venture. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role in this rom-com.

The film is set to hit the screens on May 10, 2019. It happens to be a sequel to 2012 blockbuster hit 'Student Of The Year' marking the debut of Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.