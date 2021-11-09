Manisha Koirala writes inspiring post on ‘arduous’ fight against cancer, shares unseen pics from her journey

New Delhi: Cancer surviving actress Manisha Koirala opened up about her ‘arduous’ fight against ovarian cancer on National Cancer Awareness Day (November 7) in a candid Instagram post. “On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. "I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that” I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it,” wrote the actress.

The actress stressed the importance of spreading awareness and being kind to ourselves and others. “We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Lets be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyones health and wellbeing.Thank you,” concluded Manisha.

In the photo album shared by the ‘Dil Se’ actress, we can see her undergoing cancer treatment in a US hospital. She has also shared her bald photos, where she can be seen spending quality time with her friends and family during the tough phase in her life.

Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. The actress recovered from the disease a year later. She launched her autobiography - Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life - on January 8, 2018 in Mumbai. She shared her journey of battling cancer in the book.

Manisha has openly spoken about her cancer journey multiple times - giving strength and hope to patients and their loved ones. In 2019, the actress tweeted, "Forever grateful for second chance to life. Good morning, friends. This is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy and a healthy one".

Forever greatful for second chance to life gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy& healthy one pic.twitter.com/LzCL25mWVc — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) December 1, 2019

Manisha Koirala made her debut in Bollywood with the 1991 film Saudagar. She has featured in multiple films like Sanju, Mann, Dil Se, Bombay, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and various others.