New Delhi:Mannara Chopra took to Instagram to celebrate her sister Priyanka Chopra's birthday with throwback photos and a heartfelt message expressing love and admiration.

In the caption, Mannara wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling sister! A sister is a blessing from God. Happy birthday, Mimi Didi! Mom always says you're her first daughter, and we feel the same. Your love and support in Mitali's and my life mean the world to us. Thanks for always teaching us that family is everything. Cheers to all our wonderful memories, beautiful trips, and many more to come! I can fly high because I know if I ever fall or make a mistake, you'll be there to catch me. Cheers ! to the #Vibe of our fabulous #Desigirl!"

Have A Look At Her Post:

Mannara Chopra's Instagram post captures the strong and loving bond between her and sister Priyanka Chopra, showcasing memorable moments from their close relationship.

Mannara Chopra has made a lasting impact in the entertainment industry with her successful acting career. Her recent appearance on Bigg Boss Season 17, where she appeared as the 2nd runner-up, has solidified her reputation as the most loved & credible person to have emerged out of Bigg Boss. Mannara’s charisma has certainly endeared her to the media, further cementing her position in the spotlight.